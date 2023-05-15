Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expands By 12.8%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 630,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $3,495,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

