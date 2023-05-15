Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Expands By 18.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 448.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

About COMSovereign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.