Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Expands By 18.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
COMSovereign Price Performance
COMS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 448.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.82%.
About COMSovereign
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
