Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Declines By 10.9%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CODYY stock remained flat at $11.60 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,110. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

