Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 32.0%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chunghwa Telecom

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

