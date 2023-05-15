Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Grows By 16.7%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.