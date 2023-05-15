Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Grows By 16.7%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
Celtic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.