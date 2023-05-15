Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 10.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,866,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 4,412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,167.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CWQXF. Handelsbanken upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

CWQXF stock remained flat at $11.58 during midday trading on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

