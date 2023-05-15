Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Expands By 26.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax accounts for approximately 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

CareMax Stock Down 27.0 %

Shares of CMAXW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925. CareMax has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

