Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Grows By 7.8%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BCLI remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Monday. 191,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
