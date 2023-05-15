Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expands By 18.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.0 %
BAH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. 785,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton
In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
