Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Declines By 18.5%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

BNEFF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,356. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

