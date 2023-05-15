Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Decreases By 42.9%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,955. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,566,000 after buying an additional 2,980,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800,567 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 393,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 356,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

