Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Expands By 17.4%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.01. 404,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,470. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 35.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

