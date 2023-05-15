Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Drops By 8.8%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Almirall Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LBTSF traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Almirall has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

