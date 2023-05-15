Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Expands By 12.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 96,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,266. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.85. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

