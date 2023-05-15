Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 19.0%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adventus Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.27 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.