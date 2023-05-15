Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Expands By 16.1%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 4.5 %

ACET opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $273.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

