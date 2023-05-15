Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Global Ports Price Performance

Global Ports stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 286,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.23. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.09 million, a PE ratio of -418.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

