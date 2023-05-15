Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
Global Ports stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 286,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.23. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.09 million, a PE ratio of -418.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Global Ports
Further Reading
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.