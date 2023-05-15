Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 245,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 558,654 shares.The stock last traded at $276.47 and had previously closed at $296.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

