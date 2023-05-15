Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 245,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 558,654 shares.The stock last traded at $276.47 and had previously closed at $296.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

