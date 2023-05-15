Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAWLF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shawcor Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

