ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $457.23. 145,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day moving average of $427.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

