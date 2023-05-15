Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

ASAI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.