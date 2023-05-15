Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 481,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

