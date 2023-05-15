Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 16,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

