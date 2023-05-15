Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Edison International makes up approximately 2.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Down 1.4 %

EIX traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. 194,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

