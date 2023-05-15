Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 247 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.18. 159,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.