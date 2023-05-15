Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,201. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.