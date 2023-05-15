Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

