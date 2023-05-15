Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $82.17 during trading on Monday. 572,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

