Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

