Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.64. 724,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

