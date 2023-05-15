Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,905 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 832,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 603,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 593,861 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,130,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 988,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,613. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

