Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 285,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 76,079 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 46,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 662,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,182. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

