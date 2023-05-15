SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 390,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock worth $8,684,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

