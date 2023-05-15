Scott L. Anchin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. 22,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genasys by 146,826.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth $67,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Genasys

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.