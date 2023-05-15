Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,158,283 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158,283 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.85% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $37,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.56. 610,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,357. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

