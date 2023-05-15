Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $34.52 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

