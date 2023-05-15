Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,655. The company has a market capitalization of $366.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

