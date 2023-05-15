Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,575 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.59% of TC Energy worth $238,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 409,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.