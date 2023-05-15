Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

CVE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

