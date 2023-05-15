Scotia Capital Inc. Has $100.19 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $100,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. 392,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,050. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

