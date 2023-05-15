Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,311,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $168,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 718,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

