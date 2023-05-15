Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.25. 236,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.