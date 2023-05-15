Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,372.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,412. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,616.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,028.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,331.59 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

