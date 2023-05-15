Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.74. 722,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

