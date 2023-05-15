Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Joseph Group Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. 267,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

