SBB Research Group LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SBB Research Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

