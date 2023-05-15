SBB Research Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,191 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.30. 235,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

