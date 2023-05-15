SBB Research Group LLC Invests $210,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,304. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

