Saturna Capital CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $122,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,616. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

