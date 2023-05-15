Saturna Capital CORP Takes $71.37 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,366,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELV traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,620. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.41. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

